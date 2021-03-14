Horford collected 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Knicks.

The 34-year-old has been in and out of the lineup over the past few months due to rest, but he's played two games in a row to start the second half of the season. In those two games, Horford is averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 66 percent from the field. It's possible Horford plays in most games leading up to the trade deadline to help boost his trade value.