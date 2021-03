Horford finished with 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six boards, two assists, two steals, and one block in 25 minutes of a 116-93 loss to the Hawks on Thursday.

Horford sat out the previous game on a scheduled rest day, and was rusty in his return failing to find his rhythm as his team was run out of the arena by the Hawks. The Thunder will have a few days off to recoup before facing the Rockets on Sunday.