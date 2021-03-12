Horford produced 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocked shots, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 116-108 win over the Mavericks.

Horford's fantasy stock skyrocketed upon the news of the Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porxinigis scratches, and he came through with one of his better stat lines in recent weeks. Now fully healthy, Horford should continue to hold up the frontcourt and provide leadership alongside one of the youngest starting units in the league.