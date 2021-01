Horford totaled 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 101-89 win over the Knicks.

It's been a tepid beginning of the season for Horford, who's only recorded double-digit rebounds once in seven games played. His scoring totals have also suffered, and it's partly due to his paltry 15.8 usage rate. Darius Bazley is much more involved in the frontcourt scheme with a usage rate of 20.4.