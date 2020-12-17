Horford recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a block across only 15 minutes during Wednesday's 124-103 preseason loss against the Bulls.

Horford debuted for the Thunder in this game and was the team's top scorer with 15 points -- alongside third-year guard Frank Jackson. Though not the scoring force he once was, Horford should be one of the most productive players for the Thunder this season and is expected to have a larger role compared to the one he had with the Sixers in 2019-20.