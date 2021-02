Horford posted 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Monday's 136-106 loss to the Rockets.

Horford lost the battle inside, as he was unable to gain any traction in the paint opposite Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins. Houston shot 48 percent from the floor as well, and that limited Horford's opportunity for success off the glass.