Horford posted 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Horford took advantage of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence due to a sprained left knee and posted a strong output as the team's clear-cut offensive option. He needed just three rebounds and two assists shy of recording a triple-double while also surpassing the 20-point mark for the third time this season. This was Horford's best scoring game of the season, and while expecting these numbers on a regular basis might be a stretch, he's bound to experience an uptick on his usage while guys such as Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort (knee) and George Hill (thumb) remain out.