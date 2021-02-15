Horford scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with nine assists and seven rebounds in Oklahoma City's 114-109 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) missing his third straight game, Horford stepped up as the main Thunder distributor, coming away with a new season-high assist total. In the five games that Gilgeous-Alexander has missed this year, Horford has averaged 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The center has also recorded at least 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in two out of the last three games.