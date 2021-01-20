Coach Mark Daigneault said "we are working on the timetable" for Horford rejoining the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The veteran big man will miss his third straight game Tuesday against the Nuggets while he remains with his family following the birth of his child. Horford's next chance to play will by Friday against the Clippers, though it's unclear if that's a realistic possibility. Isaiah Roby should continuing starting at center for Oklahoma City in the meantime, with Mike Muscala serving as the backup.