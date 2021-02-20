Horford managed only 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 98-85 loss to the Bucks.

Horford was back in the lineup after sitting out the previous game due to rest but failed to come through with the goods. After a stretch of vintage performances, Horford is beginning to regress and sits outside the top 80 over the past two weeks. The elevated production immediately following his extended absence likely had an impact on expectations. Congratulations to those who managed to move him out for a top 40 player. He is likely to hover around the top 75 moving forward but will continue to miss games as part of his management program.