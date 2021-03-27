Horford will no longer play for the Thunder this season as the organization turns to younger players, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Horford's rest days became more frequent leading up to Thursday's trade deadline. The front office was presumably shopping Horford but likely found no suitors given his enormous contract. Without a trade destination, the Thunder will opt to keep Horford off the court. For fantasy, Horford's managers are simply out of luck and need to drop him. Moses Brown and Isaiah Roby stand to benefit the most from Horford's absence. Newly-acquired Tony Bradley may get into the center mix as well. The short-term plan is for Horford to remain with the team and train at the facility. The long-term plan is for general manager Sam Presti to work with Horford and his agent to find a destination that fits better with the stage of the center's career.