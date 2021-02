Horford will not play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With the Thunder playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Horford will get the night off, as has been the case all season. The veteran has been on a tear over the last two weeks, but he cooled off a bit Tuesday night against Portland, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. Expect Isaiah Roby and Mike Muscala to pick up more minutes in Horford's stead.