Horford (rest) will not play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

After posting 26 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three blocks in his best statistical performance of the season Friday, Horford will get a rest day and will not be available Saturday. Isaiah Roby (foot) and Darius Bazley (back) are both currently listed as questionable, but if they can't go, Mike Muscala could see increased run in Horford's absence.