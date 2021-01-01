Horford logged 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 loss to the Pelicans.

Horford returned to the starting five Thursday after resting in the Thunder's last game, and he was a bright spot in a quiet offense against New Orleans. He was one of two players to post a double-digit scoring total for Oklahoma City, and he tied for a team-leading six rebounds in the loss. The 34-year-old has been relatively productive over his first three games with the Thunder, but he was particularly efficient while shooting 77.8 percent from the floor Thursday.