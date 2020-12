Horford is starting Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Horford sat out the Thunder's last game on the second night of a back-to-back, but he'll return to the starting five Thursday along with teammate George Hill. The 34-year-old has gotten off to a bit of a slow start to begin the 2020-21 season, averaging just 7.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over 29.0 minutes per game through the first two contests. Isaiah Roby will retreat to the bench Thursday.