Horford put up 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four steals over 28 minutes in Friday's 97-95 loss to the Nuggets.

After playing 34 minutes in each of the last two games, Horford saw less playing time in Friday's narrow loss. However, he was still a solid contributor while shooting 40 percent from the floor against Denver. He's now averaging 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over 32.0 minutes per game across the past three matchups.