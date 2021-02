Horford (rest) will play and start Friday against the Bucks, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's game for rest, the veteran is back in the lineup, which will push Isaiah Roby back to the bench. Across Horford's past five appearances, he has averaged 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.0 minutes.