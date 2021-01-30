Horford scored 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-6 3PT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks across 24 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nets.

Horford continued his hot shooting from three-point range, nailing nine of his 11 attempts across two contests since returning from a personal absence. He's also piled up defensive stats in that same span, recording three blocks and four steals. While Horford has only played in 11 games to this point in the season, he has increased his scoring and rebounding despite playing fewer minutes in comparison to his 2019-2020 season in Philadelphia.