Horford recorded 14 points (6-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's overtime loss against the Lakers.

Horford had a woeful shooting performance, and this game was certainly a step in the wrong direction after he scored at least 15 points in four of his previous five games since returning from a six-game absence last month. Horford also logged a season-high 34 minutes in this one.