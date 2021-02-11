Horford contributed 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Lakers.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) unable to play, the Thunder looked to Horford to lead the offense against the defending champions. The veteran performed admirably, leading OKC in field-goal attempts (18), scoring (25), steals (four) and assists (eight). The effort added to a strong seven-game stretch by Horford, during which he has posted per-game averages of 18.7 points, 7.1 boards, 4.4 dimes, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks. He has also averaged 2.7 three-pointers per contest and has shot over 50 percent from deep over that span.