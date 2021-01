Horford will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

With the Thunder coming in on the second night of a back-to-back, the veteran will take a seat, just as he did for the latter half of OKC's last back-to-back. Expect the trend to continue for most, if not all, of the regular season. Mike Muscala, Isaiah Roby and Aleksej Pokusevski could all see increased minutes in Horford's absence.