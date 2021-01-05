Horford posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist during Monday's loss to the Heat.

Horford had his worst game of the year so far as the team got crushed by Miami in a game that was over by the third quarter. The 34-year-old hasn't been all that great so far in Oklahoma City, with averages of 9.0 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 triples across 26.2 minutes per game. Horford had at least managed to score in double figures in his three previous games.