Horford notched 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and seven assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Horford ended as the Thunder's second-highest scorer and the third-best rebounder while also pacing the team in assists, as he was an instrumental piece in the team's win -- in fact, he was the one who dished out the assist for Luguentz Dort's game-winning three-pointer. Horford has now scored 16 points in back-to-back games, and he has surpassed the 15-point plateau in five of his last seven appearances.