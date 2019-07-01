Thunder's Alec Burks: To sign with Thunder
Burks and the Thunder have agreed to a contract, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
The details have not yet been released, but Burks will likely arrive in Oklahoma City on a cheap deal after splitting last season between Utah, Cleveland and Sacramento. The journeyman struggled to find consistent minutes with the Kings and Jazz but averaged 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34 games (24 starts) for the Cavs. Burks will add depth and three-point shooting in the backcourt behind Terrance Ferguson, Andre Roberson (knee) and Dennis Schroder.
