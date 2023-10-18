Coach Mark Daigneault said Wednesday that Pokusevski's (ankle) rehab is "accelerating better than we thought," Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Pokusevski sprained his right ankle during an offseason workout in September and was slated to be re-evaluated in six weeks. While his rehab appears to be going well, the fourth-year forward will likely still miss the start of the regular season. When healthy, he'll presumably be outside of the rotation now that Chet Holmgren is back in the picture, but Pokusevski could quickly carve out a reserve role if the Thunder's frontcourt suffers an injury or two. Pokusevski has averaged at least 20 minutes per game in each of his first three NBA seasons.