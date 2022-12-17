Pokusevski will start Friday's game against Minnesota, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Pokusevski will return to the starting lineup Friday after coming off the bench during Wednesday's two-point loss to Miami. The talented big man has started 19 of his 25 appearances this season, posting 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks in 23.5 minutes during those contests.