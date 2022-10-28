Pokusevski totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 win over the Clippers.

After his minutes were significantly reduced over the past couple of games, Pokusevski gained some traction in the win, reminding everyone what he is capable of on occasion. We certainly aren't trusting him after this performance but he is someone to keep an eye on just in case his playing time sticks at around 25 minutes.