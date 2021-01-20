Pokusevski was held scoreless (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt) with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 119-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Through his first 11 games, Pokusevski has flashed some intriguing passing skills and has shown the ability to pile up defensive stats in limited run (4.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.5 steals in 16.8 minutes per game), but efficiency remains a major issue for the rookie. After another poor shooting night, Pokusevski is sitting on a 23.7 field-goal percentage and a 16.7 three-point percentage. And while his 1.2 assists per game are a solid average for a 19-year-old big man, he's also averaging 1.5 turnovers. Pokusevski was always viewed as more of a long-term prospect, so those rostering him in dynasty formats shouldn't panic.