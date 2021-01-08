Pokusevski (concussion) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.
The 19-year-old was previously ruled out for Friday's contest, but he'll instead be able to return from the two-game absence. Pokusevski is averaging 1.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.0 minutes off the bench through five games this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Remains out Friday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Still out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Suffers concussion•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Puts up double-double off bench•