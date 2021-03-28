Pokusevski tallied eight points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 111-94 loss to the Celtics.

Despite exiting at one point in the second half with a right knee injury, Pokusevski was able to check back into the game to reach the 30-minute mark for the third straight contest. Those depending on Pokusevski in fantasy leagues will want to check in on his status when the Thunder release their next injury report ahead of Monday's contest against the Mavericks, but for now, the rookie looks primed to stick in a high-minute role as Oklahoma City prepares for a four-game week. In his nine games since entering the starting five, Pokusevski is averaging 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks in 31.1 minutes, but he's shooting a putrid 33.7 percent from the field.