Pokusevski isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Magic, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Pokusevski returns to the bench with Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams being inserted into the starting lineup Tuesday. Pokusevski started in Sunday's game against Dallas but only managed to score four points in 24 minutes.
