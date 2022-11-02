Pokusevski supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 victory over Orlando.

Pokusevski reminded everyone just what he is capable of, turning in easily his best performance of the season. He ended with season-high numbers across multiple categories including points, rebounds, blocks and minutes played. Projecting how much he is going to play from one night to the next is basically impossible. While he is worth a look in standard formats, don't be surprised if you are dropping him just as quickly as you picked him up.