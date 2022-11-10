Pokusevski supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 136-132 double-overtime loss to the Bucks.

It was the first double-double of the season for the third-year big in his fifth start. Pokusevski hasn't seen a huge increase in his court time or production despite the absence of 2022 second overall pick Chet Holmgren (foot) from the lineup, averaging 23.9 minutes through nine games with 8.6 points, 5.6 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 threes, but he seems to be the Thunder's best option at power forward right now.