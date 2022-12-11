Pokusevski contributed 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Pkousevski finally got things trending in the right direction Saturday, putting up his first double-double in almost a month. It's been a rough couple of weeks for Pokusevski, his playing time fluctuating on a nightly basis. He is fine to go and add after this effort, but keep in mind he could go back to a 17-minute role at the drop of a hat.