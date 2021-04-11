Pokusevski won't return to Saturday's game against the Sixers due to right arm soreness, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
The 19-year-old played only eight minutes before heading to the locker room with the injury during the first half. Pokusevski should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz until more information is available on the injury.
More News
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Not on injury report•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Plays through hip issue, scores 25•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Paces team with 19 points•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Strong effort in lopsided loss•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Off injury report•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Enters COVID protocols•