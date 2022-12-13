Pokusevski racked up zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 121-114 loss to Dallas.

Pokusevski missed all three of his shot attempts, logging just 22 minutes despite starting. He simply can't find any rhythm at the moment, alternating good and bad games on seemingly a nightly basis. The upside is there for him to be a must-roster play, although, at this point, his role is simply too inconsistent to afford him that title. For now, he can be streamed in on low-volume nights, in the hope that he strings together a few strong performances.