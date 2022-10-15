Pokusevski's fourth-year rookie option was picked up by the Thunder on Saturday.

The 17th overall pick from the 2020 Draft out of Serbia, Pokusevski is still in the midst of proving his full potential. He saw a reduction in role last season and averaged 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.2 minutes. It's possible he sees an uptick this season, but the Thunder have no shortage of development options all vying for court time.