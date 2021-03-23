Pokusevski had 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in Monday's win over the Timberwolves.

Making his seventh straight start, Pokusevski played 33 minutes -- his most since March 14 -- and posted his second double-double of the year. The rookie's three blocks tied his career high, while his three made three-pointers were his second-most in any game this season. Pokusevski has some tantalizing physical tools, but in terms of season-long fantasy, he's too inefficient and volatile to warrant rostering in standard leagues right now.