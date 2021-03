Pokusevski went for 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

Making another start for the depleted Thunder, Pokusevski bounced back from a lackluster outing Saturday (four points in 30 minutes) and posted his first career double-double. The seven-foot wing was inconsistent early in the season before spending time in the G League, but it looks like he'll be set for a larger role going forward as the Thunder shift toward a rebuild. The first-round pick has played 30, 30 and 39 minutes over his last three appearances.