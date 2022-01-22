Pokusevski had six points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, an assist and two steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 110-107 loss to the Texas Legends.

Pokusevski led the Blue in rebounds Friday, but he was mostly ineffective otherwise as he made just 23.1 percent of his shots against the Legends. His shooting has been off in his last few G League games, but he's still at 40 percent from the floor across his six games this season.