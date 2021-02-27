Pokusevski managed 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals during Friday's loss to Austin.
The center struggled mightily from the field for a second straight contest, as Pokusevski is shooting just eight percent from three over his past two outings. However, Pokusevski was a monster on the boards and was able to tally his second double-double of the season. In nine games played in the G League, Pokusevski is averaging 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds.
