Pokusevski posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-107 preseason overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Pokusevski's scoring outburst continues to show why he's one of the more unique and intriguing young prospects in the NBA. The 19-year-old ends the preseason averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.6 minutes.