Pokusevski was taken to the locker room after getting hit in the eye Saturday versus the Grizzlies, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Pokusevski was bleeding from his left eye as he was led to the locker room by the Thunder training staff. It is unclear whether or not he will be able to return, but if he were to sit, Jalin Williams, Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams would see extended run for the rest of the contest.