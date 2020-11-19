Pokusevski was selected by the Thunder (via the Timberwolves) with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Undoubtedly a project pick, Pokusevski is an 18-year-old out of Serbia who is a 7-footer that weighs just 201 pounds. However, for his height, he has great ballhandling, playmaking and shooting skills. The main issue early in his career will be his weight, as he's really one of the skinniest players in recent memory. It's possible he doesn't reach his potential until he packs on pounds.