Pokusevski will come off the bench for Monday's contest against Atlanta, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After starting each of his last 13 appearances, Pokusevski will come off the bench for the fifth time this season. Jalen Williams will be taking Pokusevski's spot in the starting lineup Monday. Across his four games coming off the bench this year, Pokusevski is averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 31.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Blocks three shots in return•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Won't play Monday•