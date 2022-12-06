Pokusevski will come off the bench for Monday's contest against Atlanta, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After starting each of his last 13 appearances, Pokusevski will come off the bench for the fifth time this season. Jalen Williams will be taking Pokusevski's spot in the starting lineup Monday. Across his four games coming off the bench this year, Pokusevski is averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 31.8 minutes per game.