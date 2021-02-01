Pokusevski will be available for Monday's game against the Rockets before joining the Thunder's G League in Orlando on Tuesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The rookie has been a part of the Thunder's regular rotation thus far, so it's somewhat surprising that he'll be sent to the G League bubble. With that said, the OKC Blue should be able to offer him an even larger, and perhaps more playmaking-focused, role. Either way, Monday night could be the last time we see the 2020 first-rounder in action for a while.