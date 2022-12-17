Pokusevski racked up nine points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Pokusevski was moderately better in the loss, chipping in across the board as he moved back into the starting lineup. While this was encouraging, recent history tells us that we should not be fooled. His playing time and subsequent production have been wildly inconsistent all season. There is definitely some upside attached to Pokusevski but until he carves out a consistent role, he is likely to provide more frustration than elation moving forward.