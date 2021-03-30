Pokusevski logged 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Monday's 127-106 loss to the Mavericks.

The departure of Hamidou Diallo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's lingering injury have allowed the Thunder's 2020 first-round pick extra opportunities, and the youngster has taken full advantage. Over 10 starts, Pokusevski has averaged 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.