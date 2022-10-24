Pokusevski closed Sunday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves with two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 13 minutes.

Pokusevski didn't make much of an impact in his first game off the bench this season, as he struggled to find his shooting touch. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Kenrich Williams, who started the first contest of the young campaign but then moved to the bench for Oklahoma City's second game of the 2022-23 season against Denver. After a promising first game Wednesday (11 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes), Pokusevski has logged a total of 25 minutes in the two games since.