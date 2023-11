Pokusevski finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across five minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 victory over the Spurs.

Pokusevski re-entered the rotation Tuesday, playing five minutes of garbage time. Often viewed as a speculative per-minute asset, Pokusevski now finds himself in a tough spot, surrounded by a team looking to push for wins as opposed to draft picks. In a nutshell, he can be ignored in just about every format.